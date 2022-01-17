Swerving Driver In Fairfield County Busted With BAC Double Legal Limit, Police Say

A swerving driver in Connecticut was arrested after being busted with a blood alcohol concentration more than double the legal limit, police announced.

In Fairfield County, officers on patrol from the Darien Police Department stopped Stamford resident Ross Nazaire, age 24, at approximately 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 8, when he was spotted repeatedly crossing the double yellow line in a vehicle that had an expired registration, authorities announced.

According to police, during the subsequent stop, Nazaire had slurred speech and admitted to consuming alcohol earlier in the night. He also allegedly had glassy eyes and alcohol on his breath.

Nazaire then proceeded to fail multiple Standardized Field Sobriety Tests and a breathalyzer found that his BAC was .1873 at 3:25 a.m., officials said, nearly an hour after he was pulled over.

Police said that the arresting officers took Nazaire into custody without incident and he was charged with operating under the influence, operating an unregistered motor vehicle, and failure to drive right.

Nazaire was released on a $250 bond and scheduled to return to court in Fairfield County on Friday, Jan. 21 to respond to the charges.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.