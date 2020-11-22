Swerving Driver Accused Of Driving Under Influence In Fairfield County

A Fairfield County man was arrested for alleged DUI after he was seen swerving into oncoming traffic and almost hitting a guardrail.

Miguel Lopez, 34, of Stamford was arrested on Friday, Nov. 13, by Darien Police after officers were dispatched to Hecker Avenue on a report of an erratic driver, said Sgt. James Palmieri.

According to Palmieri, officers were dispatched after the vehicle, described as a silver BMW, was seen swerving into oncoming traffic on Hecker Avenue and had almost hit a guardrail.

Once on the scene, officers spotted the vehicle traveling west on Post Road. Officers followed the vehicle for a short period of time, during which time the vehicle swerved into the eastbound lanes of traffic.

A vehicle stop was made and while speaking with Lopez, officers asked if he had been drinking alcohol. Lopez said that he had, and he seemed confused when asked simple questions, Palmieri said.

Lopez was asked to exit the vehicle at which time he submitted to field sobriety testing, which he failed to perform to an acceptable standard, Palmieri added.

After failing the tests, Lopez was arrested and charged with:

Operating under the influence

Failure to drive in the proper lane

Failure to drive right

Lopez refused a breathalyzer testing and was released on a $500 bond.

