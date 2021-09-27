Contact Us
SUV Slams Into Second Floor Of Connecticut Home

Kathy Reakes
An SUV crash into the second floor of a home.
An SUV crash into the second floor of a home. Photo Credit: Great Plain Volunteer Fire Department.

An SUV ended up inside the second story of a Connecticut home after the driver crashed into the residence.

The crash took place in New London County around 1:30 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 25, in Norwich, said the Great Plain Volunteer Fire Department.

The department said when it arrived on the scene they found the SUV had crashed through a second-story room of the home, with the driver still inside the vehicle with a power line resting on the roof.

All residents of the home were out and accounted for, they added.

Once the power was secured and the vehicle stabilized, a bucket truck was used to extricate the driver and transported him to the hospital.

"It's not very often we get calls like this, but with coordinated teamwork, the patient was removed safely and no injuries to the firefighters, and a minor injury to one of the residents," the department said. 

The crash remains under investigation. 

