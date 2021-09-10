Contact Us
Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman
Return to your home site

Menu

Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: COVID-19: Five CT Counties Now At High Risk For Spread; Here's Latest Info
Police & Fire

Suspects Break Into Homes In Multiple CT Towns, Steal Keys, Credit Cards, Vehicles, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Know him? One of the alleged suspects.
Know him? One of the alleged suspects. Photo Credit: Guilford Police Department

Police are searching for a group of suspects who allegedly broke into unlocked homes in multiple towns in Connecticut and stole keys and credit cards.

The incidents took place early in the morning on Thursday, Sept. 9, in New Haven County and included the towns of Guilford, Madison, and Branford.

According to the Guilford Police, items stolen during the break-ins included credit cards, small electronics, wallets, purses, and checkbooks, were stolen from the homes. 

The suspects also stole vehicles from several homes. 

One Guilford home was invaded at 6 a.m. Thursday, according to police, while the owners were home.

Police said the thieves were in and out of the homes within minutes.

Shortly after the car thefts, the suspects traveled to Naugatuck where they went on a spending spree with the stolen credit cards of multiple victims and ultimately ditched two of three stolen cars in Waterbury, police said.

Waterbury Police helped track the cars and were able to get a picture of one of the suspects.⁠

Police said the best defense against this type of crime is to make sure that not only is your vehicle locked, but your home is secure as well.

The investigation is ongoing. Residents are asked to call 911 if they see anything suspicious. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Brookfield Daily Voice!

Serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.