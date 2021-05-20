Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Brookfield Daily Voice
Suspect On Run After Gunning Down Man In Broad Daylight In Fairfield County

Kathy Reakes
Norwalk police on are on the hunt for a suspect who gunned down a man on a city street.
Norwalk police on are on the hunt for a suspect who gunned down a man on a city street. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Police are on the hunt for a gunman who shot a man in broad daylight on a street in Fairfield County.

The incident took place around 12:20 p.m., Thursday, May 20, when the Norwalk Police Department received several 911 calls on the report of shots fired and a man down, said Sgt. Sofia Gulino.

Police officers immediately responded and discovered the gunshot victim in the area of 160 Suncrest Road, Gulino said.

As the first officers on scene tended to the victim, a large complement of additional officers flooded the surrounding area in search of suspects and evidence. 

The victim was transported via ambulance to Norwalk Hospital to receive treatment for life-threatening injuries, Gulino said

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

"The investigators believe that this was not random, but a targeted shooting," Gulino said.

The Norwalk Police Department is requesting anyone with information regarding the incident to contact Detective Imparato at 203-854-3190 or by email at cimparato@norwalkct.org. 

Those wishing to provide information anonymously should contact the Norwalk Police Tip Line at 203-854-3111. 

Anonymous Internet tips can be sent to the Norwalk Police website at: www.norwalkpd.com.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

