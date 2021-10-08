Suspect Nabbed In Stabbing Incident At CT Gas Station Injuring Man, Woman

A 24-year-old man turned himself in to police following a lengthy investigation into a stabbing outside a gas station in Connecticut, State Police announced.

Shortly after 8:30 p.m., law enforcement personnel were called to investigate the incident that happened in Middlesex County in the parking lot at Best Way Sunoco on Saybrook Road in Essex on Monday, Sept. 20.

During the incident, a 35-year-old man from East Hartford suffered a stab wound to his chest and was hospitalized with serious injuries.

A second 33-year-old woman from Middletown in Middlesex County also suffered a laceration to her face, was treated, and later released from the hospital.

The investigation led police to identify Staten Island resident Ronald Brooks as a suspect in the stabbing, and an arrest warrant was issued for him on Monday, Oct. 4.

On Thursday, Oct. 7, Brooks turned himself in at Troop F, where he was charged with:

First-degree assault;

Second-degree assault;

Criminal attempt to commit assault;

Possession of a dangerous weapon.

Brooks was held on a court-ordered $250,000 bond and is scheduled to be arraigned on Friday, Oct. 8.

Police investigators noted that additional arrests not directly associated with the stabbing incident are expected.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.