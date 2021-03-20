Suspect Nabbed In Connection To Fatal Fairfield County Overdose

A Connecticut man has been arrested in connection with the 2020 overdose death of a Fairfield County man.

Luis Rivera, age 34, of Naugatuck, was arrested on Thursday, March 11, by the Fairfield Police Department Quality of Life Unit following an investigation into the 23-year-old's death in December, said Lt. Antonio Granata.

According to Granata, Rivera allegedly sold the deceased narcotics on the day of his fatal overdose.

Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Rivera and he was arrested during a motor vehicle stop.

Rivera was charged with the sale of a narcotic substance and possession of a controlled substance.

He was released on a court-set $100,000 bond.

“Thanks to our detectives’ extensive and thorough investigation, we were able to charge the suspect to the fullest extent of our state’s laws," Granata said.

