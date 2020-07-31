Suspect Nabbed In Burglary At Dunkin' Donuts In Fairfield County

A serial burglar in Connecticut was tracked down after breaking into a Fairfield County Dunkin’ Donuts location, stealing cash and a recording surveillance system, and being tied to other break-ins, police said.

Investigators from the Monroe Police Department responded to Dunkin Donuts on Roosevelt Drive shortly after 1:45 on Dec. 27 last year, when a. burglar alarm was activated.

Police said that upon arrival, it was determined by detectives that the establishment had been forcefully broken into by two men. A total of $1,395 was missing, and the surveillance system had an estimated value of $3,500.

The investigation determined that two suspects in a small, dark-colored vehicle were responsible for the burglary. The same suspects also allegedly burglarized commercial buildings in Shelton, Milford, and North Branford.

According to police, the investigation led detectives to identify Ansonia resident Joseph Marino as a suspect and he was re-arrested on Wednesday, July 29.

At the time of his arrest, Marino, 47, was in the custody of the Department of Corrections for an unrelated charge. Marino is now being charged with:

Burglary;

Conspiracy to commit burglary;

Larceny;

Conspiracy to commit larceny;

Possession of burglary tools;

Criminal Mischief;

Conspiracy to commit criminal mischief;

Criminal trespass;

Conspiracy to commit criminal larceny.

Marino is being held in lieu of a $75,000 bond. The identity of the second suspect has not been confirmed, but the burglaries remain under investigation.

