Suspect Nabbed For Robbery At Barnes & Noble In Fairfield County

A Fairfield County has been arrested in connection with an alleged robbery at an area book store.

Michael Larocco, age 37, of Stamford, was arrested on Sunday, Oct. 10, for the robbery that took place a day earlier.

According to Captain Richard Conklin, of the Stamford Police, Larocco walked into the Barnes and Noble at the Stamford Town Mall and slipped a note to the cashier asking for money.

The note stated he had a gun, and demanded the cashier turn over $100, Conklin said.

During an investigation, using surveillance footage of the book store robbery, investigators determined Larocco, who was still in custody at the Bridgeport Correctional Center for the unrelated incident, was involved in the robbery.

Larocco was charged with robbery and larceny and is being held on a $75,000 court set bond.

