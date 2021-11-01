Contact Us
Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman
Return to your home site

Menu

Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman

Nearby Towns

Police & Fire

Suspect Nabbed For Robbery At Barnes & Noble In Fairfield County

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Michael Larocco
Michael Larocco Photo Credit: Stamford Police Department

A Fairfield County has been arrested in connection with an alleged robbery at an area book store.

Michael Larocco, age 37, of Stamford, was arrested on Sunday, Oct. 10, for the robbery that took place a day earlier.

According to Captain Richard Conklin, of the Stamford Police, Larocco walked into the Barnes and Noble at the Stamford Town Mall and slipped a note to the cashier asking for money. 

The note stated he had a gun, and demanded the cashier turn over $100, Conklin said.

During an investigation, using surveillance footage of the book store robbery, investigators determined Larocco, who was still in custody at the Bridgeport Correctional Center for the unrelated incident, was involved in the robbery.

Larocco was charged with robbery and larceny and is being held on a $75,000 court set bond. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Brookfield Daily Voice!

Serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.