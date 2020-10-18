Suspect Nabbed For Burglary, Multiple Larcenies In Fairfield County

A man busted for stealing a bicycle in Darien over the summer and connected to multiple robberies and burglaries in Fairfield County has been arrested.

Officers from the Darien Police Department received a report of a stolen bicycle after a Dew Lane resident found a garage door ajar and a bicycle stolen on Friday, July 3.

During the investigation, it was determined that there were several similar incidents reported in New Canaan in the area of South Avenue during the same timeframe, prompting a larger investigation.

The joint investigation with other area police agencies receiving reports of bicycle thefts, led detectives to identify Darien resident Jose Velazquez as the main suspect.

Police said that Velazquez was arrested in Westport for similar crimes, and a search of his cellphone determined that he was in the area of Dew Lane shortly before 2:30 a.m. on the morning of the Darien robbery, and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

On Thursday, Oct. 8, Velazquez contacted the Darien Police Department and turned himself in on Saturday, Oct. 10.

Velazquez, 58, was charged with third-degree burglary and sixth-degree larceny. He posted a $50,000 bond and was released. Velazquez is scheduled to appear back in court on Thursday, Dec. 10.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.