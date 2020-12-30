Suspect Nabbed After Robbing Restaurant Employees At Gunpoint In Fairfield County, Police Say

A Fairfield County man who allegedly robbed restaurant employees at rifle point has been nabbed by police.

The incident took place on Monday, Dec. 28, around 9:46 p.m., when Stratford Police responded to Dao Asian Cusine at 7365 Main St., for a report of an armed robbery, said Captain Paul DosSantos.

When officers arrived on the scene, employees told officers a man, later identified as Kemuel Jimenez-Rivera, 39, of Bridgeport, entered the restaurant with a rifle and pointed it at employees and demanded money, DosSantos said.

After collecting the money, Jimenez-Rivera left with an undetermined amount of cash, police said.

There were no injuries.

During an investigation, with the help of the Bridgeport Police, into the incident along with similar other area robberies, Jimenez-Rivera was developed as a suspect.

He was arrested and charged with:

Robbery

Threatening

Illegal use of a facsimile firearm

Larceny

Jimenez-Rivera is being held on a $250,000.

Police said the investigation is continuing into other similar robberies and the current incident.

