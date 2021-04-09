Suspect Nabbed After Hit-Run Crash In Fairfield County, Police Say

A hit-and-run driver in Fairfield County left a little too much evidence at the scene of his crime, making it easy for investigators to track him down, police said.

The New Canaan Police Department received a report of a hit-and-run crash at approximately 4:40 p.m. on Wednesday, April 7 near the intersection of Hoyt Street and East Avenue when a driver struck a parked car and sped away.

Investigators quickly located the hit-and-run driver’s license plate near the parked car at the scene of the crash, which was registered to a Wilton resident.

Officers from the New Canaan and Wilton Police Departments responded to the address on the registration, a Wild Duck Road residence, where they located the suspect vehicle with damage consistent with the hit-and-run crash.

The driver, John Patrick Walsh, who lived at the Duck Hill Road residence was determined to have been the driver who struck the vehicle and left the scene.

Walsh, 23, was arrested without incident and charged with reckless driving and evading the scene of a crash with property damage. He was released on a $400 bond and scheduled to appear back in court on Friday, May 6 to respond to the charges.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.