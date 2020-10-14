Suspect At Large After Robbery At Bank Inside Fairfield County Stop & Shop

Police are trying to identify a man who threatened a bank teller at a People's Bank in a Fairfield County Stop & Shop with a firearm, presenting a note demanding money, then fleeing the scene with an undetermined amount of cash.

According to the Town of Fairfield Police Department, the lone white male was spotted running from the Stop & Shop on 1160 King's Highway in a zig-zag pattern through parked vehicles.

Police dogs were unable to track the individual, who police believe fled the scene in a vehicle after the Tuesday, Oct. 13 incident at approximately 4:30 p.m.

The individual, police said, is approximately 5-foot-8, with shoulder-length hair, and wore a black hat and a gray button-down shirt.

Police said that they do not believe that this incident is related to a robbery that took place at the same bank on Wednesday, Sept. 30, or a bank robbery that took place on the same day in Stratford.

Anyone with pertinent information about the incident or who recognizes the individual captured on surveillance footage is asked to contact Fairfield Police at 203-254-4606 or to text "FPD," followed by the information, to CRIMES (274637).

