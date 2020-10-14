Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman
Return to your home site

Menu

Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman

Nearby Towns

Police & Fire

Suspect At Large After Robbery At Bank Inside Fairfield County Stop & Shop

Christina Coulter
Email me Read More Stories
Surveillance footage of the wanted man.
Surveillance footage of the wanted man. Photo Credit: Fairfield Police Department

Police are trying to identify a man who threatened a bank teller at a People's Bank in a Fairfield County Stop & Shop with a firearm, presenting a note demanding money, then fleeing the scene with an undetermined amount of cash. 

According to the Town of Fairfield Police Department, the lone white male was spotted running from the Stop & Shop on 1160 King's Highway in a zig-zag pattern through parked vehicles. 

Police dogs were unable to track the individual, who police believe fled the scene in a vehicle after the Tuesday, Oct. 13 incident at approximately 4:30 p.m.

The individual, police said, is approximately 5-foot-8, with shoulder-length hair, and wore a black hat and a gray button-down shirt. 

Police said that they do not believe that this incident is related to a robbery that took place at the same bank on Wednesday, Sept. 30, or a bank robbery that took place on the same day in Stratford.

Anyone with pertinent information about the incident or who recognizes the individual captured on surveillance footage is asked to contact Fairfield Police at 203-254-4606 or to text "FPD," followed by the information, to CRIMES (274637). 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Brookfield Daily Voice!

Serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.