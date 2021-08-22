Contact Us
Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman
Suspect At Large After Person Found Shot Dead On CT Street

Nicole Valinote
Police are investigating after a person was fatally shot on a Connecticut street.
Police are investigating after a person was fatally shot on a Connecticut street.

Shortly before 2 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 22, police in New Haven County received a report of shots fired in the area of 55 Grove Street, according to the Meriden Police Department.

Police said when officers arrived at the scene, they found a male suffering from a gunshot wound and multiple people in the area. Police said paramedics responded, but the male died from his injuries.

Authorities said the identity of the victim is not being released at this time. His age was also not released.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Pellegrini at 203-630-6297 or call the Major Crimes tipline. 

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

