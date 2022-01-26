Suspect At Large After CT Bank Robbery

Police have asked the public for help locating a suspect accused of robbing a bank in Connecticut.

Troopers responded to a report of a robbery at Eastern Connecticut Savings Bank at about 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 25, according to Connecticut State Police.

The bank is located at 1 Slater Ave. in the New London County town of Griswold, State Police said.

Police said a man showed the bank teller a note demanding money and did not display any weapons.

He fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash, authorities said.

The man was described as being in his 50s or 60s, about 6 feet tall and 230 pounds.

Police said the man was wearing the following:

A dark knit hat

A surgical mask

Blue flannel shirt with a dark gray t-shirt underneath

Gray work pants

State Police asked anyone with information about the case to call Detective Clachrie at 860-848-6532.

