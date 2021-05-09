Suspect At Large After Convenience Store Robbery, CT State Police Say

Connecticut State Police are asking the public's help in identifying a suspect in a convenience store robbery.

On Sunday, May 9, at approximately 12:50 a.m., troopers were notified of the robbery that occurred at the XtraMart Convenience Store located on Hartford Turnpike in Tolland.

The suspect is described as a Black male, approximately 66-foot-3, wearing all black clothing and a mask, according to state police.

The suspect demanded money from the store clerk.

No threats were made, and no weapons were shown or implied.

A possible suspect vehicle is described as a Honda Civic, 4-door, dark color, with white roof, large trunk spoiler, silver/white rims, and decal across the rear windshield. (See the first image above.)

The vehicle was observed on the scene moments before the robbery and may be connected.

Anyone who has information on the subject’s identity, whereabouts or vehicle, is asked to contact Detective Jason Hickey at 860-896-3233. As always, callers can remain anonymous.

