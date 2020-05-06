Stop Of Suspicious Vehicle Leads To Discovery Of 100 Pieces Of Stolen Mail, Darien Police Say

A stop of a suspicious vehicle by police led to the discovery of more than 100 pieces of stolen mail.

The incident took place in Fairfield County around 2:51 a.m., Tuesday, May 5, when officers assigned to the midnight shift were notified by a Darien resident of two men on his property, said Darien Police Sgt. James Palmieri.

As the officers were responding to the call on Casement Street they spotted a black sedan on Post Road traveling away from Casement Street, Palmieri said.

The officer began to follow the vehicle which was determined to be registered to an address in Bridgeport, where in recent weeks numerous stolen vehicles from Darien, had been recovered, he said.

The officer was also able to see that the vehicle was occupied by at least three people. As the vehicle entered I-95 northbound, the officer conducted a motor vehicle stop.

Four people were removed from the vehicle, separated, and questioned. Each of the occupants gave a varying story as to their whereabouts prior to being in Darien and where they were going, Palmieri said.

An officer on the scene was able to observe from outside the vehicle numerous packages in the back seat of the vehicle addressed to residences in Darien.

A more thorough search of the vehicle revealed over 100 pieces of mail which were addressed to 23 residences in Darien, several of which were incoming/outgoing checks, Palmieri said.

All of the stolen mail was taken as evidence by officers on the scene. Once each suspect was positively identified, they were released from the scene pending further investigation.

The U.S. Postal Inspector Service office was contacted and responded to the Darien Police Department took custody of the mail.

This case remains open as the Darien Police and USPIS continue to investigate the suspects, Palmieri said.

The Darien Police Department encourages residents to use the post office when sending items of value and to remain diligent in collecting their mail on a daily basis.

Residents who feel they have been the victim of mail theft should contact the Darien Police Department at 203-662-5300.

