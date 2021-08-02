State Police Searching For CT Bank Robber, Asking Motorists To Avoid Area

State Police are asking the public to avoid certain roadways in the area as they search for an alleged bank robber.

The robbery took place in Litchfield County around 12:35 p.m., Monday, Aug. 2, at the Salisbury Bank located at 5 Gay St., in Sharon, state police said.

The suspect, who is believed to be a white male, wearing blue jeans and a blue sweater, fled the scene on foot.

Police are asking motorists to avoid the area between Route 41, Route 4, and Hill Top Road as troopers search for the suspect.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

