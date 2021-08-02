Contact Us
Brookfield Daily Voice
Brookfield Daily Voice

Police & Fire

State Police Searching For CT Bank Robber, Asking Motorists To Avoid Area

Kathy Reakes
Connecticut State Police are asking the public to avoid certain areas in Sharon as they search for a bank robber.
Connecticut State Police are asking the public to avoid certain areas in Sharon as they search for a bank robber. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

State Police are asking the public to avoid certain roadways in the area as they search for an alleged bank robber.

The robbery took place in Litchfield County around 12:35 p.m., Monday, Aug. 2, at the Salisbury Bank located at 5 Gay St., in Sharon, state police said.

The suspect, who is believed to be a white male, wearing blue jeans and a blue sweater, fled the scene on foot. 

Police are asking motorists to avoid the area between Route 41, Route 4, and Hill Top Road as troopers search for the suspect. 

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

