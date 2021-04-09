Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Brookfield Daily Voice
Police & Fire

State Police Investigating Suspicious Death During Warrant Search In Fairfield County

Kathy Reakes
Connecticut State Police are investigating a suspicious death that took place while Bridgeport Police were serving a warrant.
Connecticut State Police are investigating a suspicious death after a man was found dead on the ground while police were serving a warrant. 

The incident took place around 2:54 a.m., Thursday, April 8, when detectives from the state police were requested by the Bridgeport Police to investigate an untimely death at an apartment during the execution of a search warrant by the department's narcotics unit, said the state police.

During the investigation, state police learned that Bridgeport police officers entered the apartment and were inside for a short period of time with a woman before an officer looked out an open window and discovered a man lying on the ground, having apparently jumped out of the window from an elevated height, state police said.

The man, identified as Wilfredo Alvarado, 48, died as a result of his injuries.

The case is currently under investigation by the state police. 

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

