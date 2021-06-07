State Police Asking For Witness, Dash Cam Video In Fatal CT Crash

Connecticut State Police are asking motorists who may have dash cameras for help with a fatal crash.

The crash, which killed Iris Nereida Maldonado, age 39, of Bristol, took place around 3:50 a.m., Monday, June 7, on I-84 in East Hartford, state police said.

State police said Maldonado’s 2001 Honda Civic LX was headed west on I-84 behind a 2012 Freightliner Cascadia tractor-trailer when it hit the back of the truck.

She was taken to Hartford Hospital where she later died, state police said. The tractor-trailer driver wasn’t injured.

State Police say they don’t know why the collision happened and are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has a dash camera to contact the department at 860-534-1098 and ask for Trooper John Wilson or by email at john.wilson@ct.gov.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.