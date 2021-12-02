Speeding, Swerving Driver Busted For DUI In Fairfield County, Police Say

A 62-year-old woman was allegedly intoxicated when she was stopped by officers speeding and swerving in and out of her lane in Fairfield County, police said.

In New Canaan, an officer on patrol shortly before 9:45 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 26 reported that he saw a vehicle traveling north on Smith Ridge Road “at an unreasonable speed and failing to stay in the proper lane," according to New Canaan PD Lieutenant Jason Ferraro.

During the subsequent stop, police said that it was determined the driver, New Canaan resident Mindy Tarlow was allegedly showing signs of impairment, and she was taken into custody.

Tarlow was charged with the illegal operation of a motor vehicle under alcohol or drugs and cited for failure to stay in the right lane. She was released on a $250 bond and scheduled to return to court in January to respond to the charge.

