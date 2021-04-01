Speeding Driver Runs Three Red Lights, Reaches Dangerous Speeds In Fairfield County, Police Say

A driver was charged with multiple offenses after running three red lights and reaching "dangerous speeds," in his efforts to elude police.

Asaiah John Ford, 18, of East Haven, was arrested on Thursday, Dec. 31, after he was spotted running a red light on Orchard Street at Post Road around 1:40 a.m., in Cos Cob, said Greenwich Police Captain Mark E. Zuccerella.

The incident began when officers attempted to pull over a Ford Fiesta driven by Ford after he ran a light and then sped off, running three additional lights and reaching dangerous speeds in his effort to get away, Zuccerella said.

During the pursuit, officers lost contact with the vehicle, but caught up to it later on Cognewaugh Road, police said.

Once pulled over, Zuccerella said Ford was "hostile and uncooperative," and took a physically aggressive stance at one point when being photographed by an officer with whom he acted in an aggressive manner.

During a search of his vehicle, officers found marijuana.

Ford was charged with:

Reckless driving

Interfering with an officer

Illegal possession of marijuana

Numerous traffic violations

He was released after posting a $500 bond.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.