Son Arrested For Stabbing Death Of Fairfield County Woman, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Winston George Weathers
Winston George Weathers Photo Credit: Stamford Police Department

A 26-year-old Fairfield County man has been arrested for the murder of his mother, found stabbed to death in her apartment.

Winston George Weathers, of Stamford, was arrested on Tuesday, April 6, for the stabbing murder of Denise McLaughlin, age 50, also of Stamford, authorities said.

McClaughlin was found with multiple stab wounds around 9 p.m., Friday, April 2 in her first-floor apartment at 48 Manor St., after police officers responded to her home for a welfare check, said Stamford Police Captain Richard Conklin.

"Friends of the victim became concerned after attempting to call her for several days without making contact," he said.

After an intense investigation, the Stamford Police Department was able to obtain an arrest warrant for Weathers who lived with her recently at the Manor Street apartment, Conklin added.

"This tragic incident only becomes more tragic as it appears the victim died by the actions of her son," Conklin said.

Weathers was arrested in New York City, but waived extradition late Tuesday and is currently being held in Stamford on a $2.5 million bond, police said.

"This arrest was the result of a great deal of teamwork within the Stamford Police Department," Conklin said. "Officers from numerous units worked together seamlessly to bring about this positive result."

Conklin also acknowledged the assistance of NYPD working with the Stamford Police Department Major Crime Squad led by Sgt. Paul Guzda and his crew. 

"The Major Crime Squad worked around the clock and spent many hours in New York City to take this dangerous suspect into custody," he added.

