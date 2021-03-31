Silver Alert Issued For Missing CT Teen

Police in Connecticut are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a teen who was reported missing and may require medical attention.

The Enfield Police Department issued a Silver Alert on Wednesday, March 31 for 17-year-old Jordyn Medina (pictured above), who was reported missing this week.

According to police, Medina was last seen in the area of Booth Street in Enfield wearing a dark flannel and gray pants.

Investigators noted that Medina may have dyed red hair, and noted that a Silver Alert was issued due to an undisclosed medical condition.

Anyone with information regarding Medina’s whereabouts has been asked to contact police by calling (860) 763-6400.

