Silver Alert Issued For Fairfield County Girl Who's Been Missing For Over A Week

A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 16-year-old Fairfield County girl who hasn't been seen in more than a week.

Bridgeport Police issued the Silver Alert on Thursday, Jan. 28, for Samia Ramos who has not been seen since Wednesday, Jan. 20, said Scott Appleby, director of Emergency Management.

Ramos has auburn hair and brown eyes. She is 5-foot-6 and weighs about 120 pounds, police said.

She is believed to be an endangered runaway, Appleby said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bridgeport Police at 203-576-7671.

