Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman
Return to your home site

Menu

Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Chances Increase For Potentially Major Snowstorm To End January, Start February
Police & Fire

Silver Alert Issued For Fairfield County Girl Who's Been Missing For Over A Week

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
A Silver Alert has been issued for Samia Ramos who is missing from Bridgeport.
A Silver Alert has been issued for Samia Ramos who is missing from Bridgeport. Photo Credit: Bridgeport Police Department

A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 16-year-old Fairfield County girl who hasn't been seen in more than a week.

Bridgeport Police issued the Silver Alert on Thursday, Jan. 28, for Samia Ramos who has not been seen since Wednesday, Jan. 20, said Scott Appleby, director of Emergency Management.

Ramos has auburn hair and brown eyes. She is 5-foot-6 and weighs about 120 pounds, police said.

She is believed to be an endangered runaway, Appleby said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bridgeport Police at 203-576-7671.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Brookfield Daily Voice!

Serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.