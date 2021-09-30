Contact Us
Serious Assault Critically Injuring Victim Under Investigation, CT State Police Say

Photo Credit: Pixabay/Mainzer-Einsatzfahrzeuge

Connecticut State Police are investigating a serious assault that left a man in critical condition.

The incident took place during the late morning hours at a residence on Wednesday, Sept. 29 in the town of Winchester in Litchfield County.

The man was transported by helicopter to Hartford Hospital, state police said.

The scene is active and under investigation. Winchester Police and the Litchfield State’s Attorney’s Office are investigating along with state police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Koeppel at 860-626-1867.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

