School In Fairfield County Placed On Lockdown After Suspicious Note Reported

A school in Fairfield County was temporarily put into lockdown after a student reported a threatening note to a teacher.

In Stamford, Cloonan Middle School was temporarily locked down on Friday, Oct. 8, after a suspicious note detailing a school shooting was discovered and reported.

At approximately 9 a.m. officials said that the school was locked down for less than a half-hour as police investigated the suspicious note, which highlighted a particular date that a school shooting would take place.

The investigation into the note determined that it was an unfounded threat and the lockdown was quickly lifted. Students were dismissed as scheduled without incident.

