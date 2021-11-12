Contact Us
Scammer Warns Residents In Fairfield County 'Family Members Would Be Harmed,' Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Area police are warning residents to watch out for text scammers demanding money.
Residents in one Fairfield County town have been receiving threatening text messages demanding money.

On Thursday, Nov. 11, New Canaan residents reported receiving unsolicited text messages from 203-571-3124, said New Canaan Chief of Police Leon Krolikowski.

The scammer demanded payment or the residents’ family members would be harmed.

"These messages are scams and are a part of a national trend," Krolikowski said. 

The chief said residents should:

  • Never give personal information to unknown persons over the telephone or electronically.
  • Be suspicious of unsolicited telephone calls, voice messages, text messages, and e-mails.
  • Never communicate with scammers and block the scammer’s telephone number and e-mail address.
  • Never wire or send money in response to an unknown person who makes an unexpected demand.

To reach the New Canaan Police Department, call 203-594-3500.

