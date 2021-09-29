Reward Offered In Investigation Of Fatal Shooting Of CT Man Outside His Residence

Connecticut State Police are offering a $25,000 reward for leads in the murder of an area man in 2017.

Steven Devost, age 31, of the Town of Sprague, in New London County, was shot and killed, outside his home on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2017, said the state police.

The New London State's Attorney Office has authorized the reward to anyone with information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Lloyd Wright of the state police at 860-848-6548 or 860-987-3901.

