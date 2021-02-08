Purse Thief Snatches Two From Vehicles Over Two Days In CT, Police Say

Police are searching for a man who allegedly stole two purses from vehicles within two days while the victims were present.

The Ansonia Police Department said the two events took place on Saturday, Jan. 30 and Sunday, Jan. 31, at the Cumberland Farms on Pershing Drive and the other from the Stop & Shop on Division Street.

The first incident took place around 11:55 a.m., Jan. 30, when a woman was in the Stop & Shop parking lot putting groceries in her car when someone entered the unlocked front passenger door and took her purse, said Ansonia PD Lieutenant Patrick Lynch.

The victim described the suspect as a Black male; 5’10” tall wearing a black jacket, the male was the passenger in a dark-colored SUV.

A review of the surveillance video showed a person wearing a black jacket exit the passenger side of a grey Jeep Cherokee enter the victim’s car then return to the Jeep and leave the area, Lynch said.

The Jeep had a New Jersey license plate, V67KHF, and had been reported stolen out of Stamford prior to this incident, he added.

The second incident took place on Jan. 31 about 7:25 a.m., when a woman stopped for gas at the Cumberland Farms and when she got into her car after getting gas her purse was missing.

The victim did not see anyone enter her car. The surveillance video from the store showed a black Dodge Challenger in the lot pull up on the passenger side of the victim’s car. A passenger from the Dodge gets out and less than 15 seconds later gets back in the Dodge and leave the lot, Lynch said.

The quality of the video did not allow a better description of the suspect or vehicle used by the suspect.

The department is asking anyone with information to please contact 203-735-1885.

