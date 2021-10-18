Purse, Cash Stolen After Vehicles Entered In Fairfield County

Police in Fairfield County have alerted the public after several vehicles in the area were entered and items were stolen.

The New Canaan Police Department reported that at about 4:40 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 17, officers responded to a report from a resident on Ramhorne Road that a locked vehicle was forcibly entered.

Police said the vehicle was parked in the driveway, and a rock was used to break its window. Authorities said $25 in cash was stolen.

Then at about 9:40 a.m. and 11:40 a.m., the department received reports from residents on West Hills Road that unlocked vehicles parked in their driveways were entered. Nothing was stolen.

At about 9:50 a.m. on Sunday, officers also investigated a report that an unlocked vehicle parked in a driveway on West Cross Road was entered, police said.

A purse that contained cash, credit cards and a driver's license was stolen.

Some of the stolen credit cards were later used in Bridgeport and Shelton, police said.

Police recommended that residents use the following safety tips to prevent break-ins:

When unattended never leave the key to your home or key/key fob to your car inside a vehicle or in a place where a thief can find them. Do not leave the valet key, key fob or garage door opener inside of your vehicle.

At night, keep the perimeter of your home & driveway well lit. Low energy lighting switched on and off by photoelectric sensors (low light switches) is a cost-effective way to discourage criminals.

Always lock all doors, garage doors and windows of your car and home whenever you leave, day or night, even for a short time. If you have a garage, put your car in it and lock/alarm both the car and the garage. All of the thefts from vehicles and vehicle thefts that occur in our Town involve unlocked vehicles.

Never leave valuables in your vehicle. Often, identity theft occurs when drivers’ licenses and credit cards are stolen.

Always activate your home and car alarm systems. Many successful crimes that occur in our Town involve houses or cars that have alarm systems that were not activated.

Consider installing a good-quality security/video camera that covers the interior/exterior of your residence and the street near it. The price point of camera systems has dropped recently making this a wise investment.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.