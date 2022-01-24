Contact Us
Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman
Return to your home site

Menu

Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman

Nearby Sites

Police & Fire

Pregnant Woman, Two Children Injured In Fairfield County Crash

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
A pregnant woman and two children were injured in a crash.
A pregnant woman and two children were injured in a crash. Photo Credit: Shelton Fire Department

A pregnant woman and two children involved in a crash were rescued by Fairfield County firefighters.

The crash happened around 7:15 a.m., Monday, Jan. 24 on southbound Route 8 in the area of exit 13, said the Shelton Fire Department.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, they found a pregnant woman who was "heavily pinned" inside a vehicle that had crashed off the roadway, the department said. 

Crews from Squad 1 and Rescue 30 stabilized the vehicle prior to conducting a roof and door removal to free the patient. 

As members were extricating the trapped woman, two pediatric patients were transported to a local trauma facility by Echo Hose Ambulance. 

Once the patient was removed, she was placed in the care of Storm Ambulance who transported the patient to a local hospital for evaluation.

No word on the woman's condition. 

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.