Pregnant Woman, Two Children Injured In Fairfield County Crash

A pregnant woman and two children involved in a crash were rescued by Fairfield County firefighters.

The crash happened around 7:15 a.m., Monday, Jan. 24 on southbound Route 8 in the area of exit 13, said the Shelton Fire Department.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, they found a pregnant woman who was "heavily pinned" inside a vehicle that had crashed off the roadway, the department said.

Crews from Squad 1 and Rescue 30 stabilized the vehicle prior to conducting a roof and door removal to free the patient.

As members were extricating the trapped woman, two pediatric patients were transported to a local trauma facility by Echo Hose Ambulance.

Once the patient was removed, she was placed in the care of Storm Ambulance who transported the patient to a local hospital for evaluation.

No word on the woman's condition.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

