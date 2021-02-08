Police Warn Residents Of Scam Callers Posing As Cops

Police in Fairfield County county are warning against a new scam in which the callers claim to be police officers saying they have arrest warrants.

Greenwich Police said they have received reports that someone purporting to be Sergeant William Larkin, Sergeant Thomas Kelly, or a "Mike Brown" of the Greenwich Police Department has been calling numerous residents and telling them they have an arrest warrant filed for them and need to respond to the Police Department to have it served, said Captain Mark E. Zuccerella.

Zuccerella said the officers named are not calling residents and telling them they have an arrest warrant.

"This is a scam," he added.

Anyone who receives one of the calls should hang up and contact the police at 203-622-8000.

