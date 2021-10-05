Police Warn Local Residents After Home Burglary In Fairfield County

Police have released tips for area residents to prevent burglaries after a home was burglarized in Fairfield County.

Authorities investigated a burglary at an unoccupied house on Butler Lane at about 9 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 1, according to the New Canaan Police Department.

Police recommended that residents do the following in order to prevent burglaries and break-ins:

Check the identity of visitors before allowing them into your home. Contact authorities if you see suspicious people or vehicles.

Be a good neighbor by getting to know your neighbors, and report suspicious activity in the area.

Don't leave clues that you're away on vacation. For example, have someone pick up your mail or have it held at the post office. Be careful about posting on social media, because burglars may monitor these sites.

Keep bushes and trees trimmed away from the front of your home so there aren't good hiding places.

Never leave or hide keys to your home or car in a place where a thief can find them.

Keep the perimeter of your home well-lit.

Lock all doors and windows whenever you leave the home, even for a short period of time.

Mark your valuables with a unique identifying number using a permanent marker pen or an ultraviolet marker pen. Take photos or videos of valuable items as well.

Work with your neighbors to help improve security in the area and reduce the risk of burglaries.

Contact New Canaan Police at 203-594-3512 to set up a free security survey where an officer will visit the home and give tips to protect your property.

Consider installing security cameras.

Always activate your alarm system, even when you are home.

