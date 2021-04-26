Police Searching For Suspect Who Shot, Killed Connecticut Man

Police in Connecticut are searching for a suspect who allegedly shot and killed a 35-year-old man.

William Gonzalez, age 35, of East Hartford, was found shot around 7:30 a.m., Saturday, April 24 when officers responded to a report of shots fired outside in the area of a parking lot near Elm and Olmstead streets in East Hartford, said Lieutenant Joshua Litwin.

When officers arrived in the area, they found Gonzalez suffering from two apparent gunshot wounds.

Officers administered CPR to Gonzalez until East Hartford Fire Department paramedics arrived on the scene and continued medical treatment.

He was rushed to a local hospital where he died from his injuries, Litwin said.

East Hartford Police detectives immediately began an investigation and determined that a male suspect, possibly Hispanic, 6-feet-tall, fled the area in a dark-colored sedan.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or has any information about the case is urged to contact East Hartford Police Detective Frank Napolitano at 860-291-7640, or call the East Hartford Police Anonymous Tip Line at 860-289-9134.

