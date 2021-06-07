Police Searching For Hit-Run Driver In Fairfield County

Police are searching for the driver of a vehicle that allegedly struck a pedestrian, causing life-threatening injuries, and then fled the scene.

The Stamford Police Department’s Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Squad said the 45-year-old Stamford resident was hit around 11:23 p.m., Sunday, June 6.

According to Sgt. Jeffrey Booth, officers were initially dispatched to Wilson Street on the bridge that crosses I-95 on the report of a person found in the roadway had possibly been struck by a vehicle.

The pedestrian was transported to Stamford Hospital with life-threatening injuries, Booth said.

The vehicle that struck the pedestrian fled the scene, and has not yet been located.

The pedestrian is currently listed in critical condition in the ICU at Stamford Hospital.

Police are attempting to identify the vehicle and driver involved and are asking anyone that may have seen the collision, or has any other information to please contact 203-977-4712.

