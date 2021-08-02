Police Searching For Dirt Bike Rider Involved In Hit-Run Fairfield County Crash

Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash between an SUV and a dirt bike in Fairfield County that police believe injured the dirt bike driver who fled.

The crash took. place around 6 p.m., Saturday, July 31 in Easton, on Eden Hill Road.

The dirt bike was reported to be white and was riding with another white dirt bike when one of the bikes hit the SUV, according to Easton Police.

"From the damage to the SUV and reports from the vehicle operator, it is believed the operator of the dirt bike sustained some form of serious trauma," Easton Police said.

The driver of the dirt bike left the scene before emergency personnel arrived, and was reported to possibly be a juvenile.

"The safety of our residents is of utmost importance, and any information regarding the incident is appreciated," police said.

Anyone with information should contact Easton Police at 203-268-4111.

