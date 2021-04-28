Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman
Police Search For Suspects Who Stole $25K Worth Of Items In Fairfield County Business Burglary

Zak Failla
A man is wanted after breaking into a Fairfield County jewelry store.
A group of suspects is on the loose after allegedly breaking into a Fairfield County jewelry store and stealing thousands of dollars worth of merchandise, police said.

Three suspects (pictured above) are wanted after being caught entering Manfredi Jewels on Elm Street in New Canaan at approximately 1:45 a.m. on Monday, April 26 by smashing through the front glass door.

Police said that three of the four suspects entered the store wearing hooded sweatshirts and gloves, while a fourth remained outside as a lookout.

According to investigators, watches and jewelry was stolen from the store with an estimated value of approximately $25,000.

The investigation into the robbery is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding the suspects or the burglary has been asked to contact New Canaan Police Det. Thomas Patten by calling 203-594-3520 or emailing thomas.Patten@NewCanaanCT.gov and referencing case number 21-4254.

