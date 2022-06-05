Police Search For Suspects After New Fairfield Man Stabbed In Driveway

An investigation is underway after a man was stabbed in the driveway of his Fairfield County home.

A man called the New Fairfield Police Department at about 1 a.m. on Saturday, June 4, to report that he had been stabbed in his driveway on Route 37 in New Fairfield, according to Connecticut State Police.

The man and a family member had confronted unknown male suspects outside of their home before the man was assaulted, police reported.

Police said detectives have identified some of the suspects, and at least one of the suspects was known to one of the victims. State Police did not release the names of the suspects who investigators have identified.

Authorities said the incident was isolated, and there is no threat to the public.

State Police asked anyone with information on the identities of the assailants to call detectives at 203-267-2200.

