Police Search For Person Who Stole Vehicle With Infant Sleeping Inside In CT

Police are searching for the person who stole a vehicle from a gas station with an infant inside in Connecticut., police said

The incident took place around 9:15 p.m., Tuesday, May 11 in Waterbury at the Shell gas station located at 618 West Main St.

The mother of the infant who had finished pumping gas, walked inside the gas station to pay, when her 2020 Chevy Equinox was stolen with the baby on board, said Waterbury PD Sgt. Robert Davis.

Officers were dispatched to the area immediately and spoke with the mother, who told officers that she contacted OnStar and has tracked her vehicle to the area of Highland Avenue at Chase Parkway.

Officers were dispatched to this area of Highland Avenue and located the motor vehicle in the parking lot of the Webster Bank at 326 Highland Ave., Davis said.

The infant was found sleeping in their car seat inside the vehicle in the parking lot, he added.

The child was unharmed and an ambulance was dispatched to the scene for an evaluation.

Information was developed that the suspect arrived at the gas station in a grey-colored Infiniti vehicle.

The suspect is described as being a male of unknown ethnicity wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt.

Waterbury Police Department’s Detective Bureau continues to investigate this incident and asks that anyone with information contact detectives at 203-574-6941 or Crime Stoppers at 203-755-1234.

