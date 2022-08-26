Police Search For Hit-Run Driver Who Crashed Into Boy Running From Yard In New Fairfield

The Connecticut State Police are searching for a driver who hit a child in Fairfield County and then fled the scene.

The incident took place in New Fairfield around 4 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25 on d.

According to state police, a boy ran out of his yard and into the roadway where he was struck by what police believe was a Honda.

The black car with tinted windows kept traveling northbound and left the scene, state police said.

Minor injuries were reported by the boy, state police added.

Anyone with information regarding this accident is asked to contact Trooper Jamie Olsowy of Troop A at (203) 312-5701.

