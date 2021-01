One person was reported to have been stabbed with a knife in Fairfield County.

The incident took place around 7 p.m., Monday, Jan. 25, in the 200 block of Maplewood Avenue, Bridgeport Police said.

According to police, they are investigating the incident.

In addition, another person was thrown to the ground, police said.

