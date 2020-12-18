Police Probe Fiery Fatal Crash At Greenwich Shopping Center

An investigation is underway after a fatal crash that left one person dead and an area Verizon store in flames.

The incident took place around 3:50 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 17, at the Riverside Commons Shopping Center located at 1233 East Putnam Ave., in Greenwich, said Captain Mark Zuccerella.

According to Zuccerella, the Greenwich Police Department, Greenwich Fire Department, and Greenwich Emergency Medical Services were dispatched to the center on the report of a motor vehicle that crashed into the Verizon wireless store in the shopping center.

When officers arrived the vehicle was inside the store and the store was completely engulfed in smoke, Zuccerella said.

The fire and smoke prevented the officers from approaching the interior of the store.

The cause of the collision, cause of the fire, and cause of death to the operator are unknown and an investigation is being conducted to determine these causes, he added.

Police said the crash occurred when a 2016 Audi, drove over the parking strip, mounted the curb, crashed through the Verizon storefront doors, and traveled completely into the store.

After entering the store, a fire ignited.

The employees were able to exit the store without injuries.

The vehicle operator died as a result of the crash. The operator's identity will be released once the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner obtains a positive identification, Zuccerella said.

The Verizon store is closed and the Greenwich Medical Spa, which is nearby, was also closed on Friday, Dec. 18.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

