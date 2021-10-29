Police: Officers Injured After Fairfield County Man Tries To Ram Their Cars During Drug Bust

Two police officers from the region were injured during the takedown of an area drug dealer.

Alfonso “Heat” Lewis, age 37, of Stamford, was arrested on Thursday, Oct. 28, as part of a weeks-long investigation into drug sales in the city's West Side neighborhood, said Captain Richard Conklin, of the Stamford Police.

Conklin, who said Lewis was well known to police for past arrests for drugs and assaults, said as part of the investigation, the department had received a warrant for Lewis' arrest and warrants for his home and vehicle.

On Thursday evening, police followed Lewis to a suspected drug deal on Spruce Street, a one-way street, Conklin said.

Being one-way, police cruisers were able to block Lewis' vehicle on the street. But when he saw the officers he backed his vehicle at a high rate of speed into the detective's vehicle, injuring the two inside.

When his vehicle stopped, Conklin said he began eating the crack cocaine he had in his possession. Police were yelling at him to open his door, but he kept eating the drugs until police broke the driver's side window and pulled him from the vehicle. By the time he was out of the car, he had eaten all of the cocaine in his possession.

At Lewis’s home, which he shared with a girlfriend and a small child, investigators found 5.7 grams of crack cocaine loose in the kitchen, along with a scale, baggies, and other paraphernalia, Conklin said.

Conklin said there was a young child at home while drugs were out in the open in the kitchen.

Lewis was charged with:

Possession of narcotics

Possession of narcotics with intent to sell

Operating a drug factory

Interfering with police

Reckless driving

Risk of injury to a minor

Operating a vehicle with no license.

He was also charged with possession of narcotics on an outstanding warrant.

Lewis was originally held on a $125,000 bond, but a Superior Court judge raised that bond to $202,500 during his arraignment on Friday, Oct. 29.

