Police Looking To Locate Owner Of Dog That Bit Person On Fairfield County Roadway

Police are searching for the owner of a dog that bit a person who was attempting to remove the dog from the roadway in Fairfield County.

The incident took place in New Canaan in the area of Ponus Ridge Road and Bennington Place.

A small white dog with a black electric fence collar bit the person at about 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 3, and then ran off, according to New Canaan Police Department.

New Canaan Animal Control wants to find the dog's owner to confirm if the dog is rabies vaccinated.

Anyone with information is asked to call New Canaan Animal Control at 203-594-3510.

