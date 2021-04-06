Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Brookfield
Police & Fire

Police Looking For Public's Help Locating Suspect In Fairfield County Shooting

Kathy Reakes
Bridgeport Police are asking the public for help in connection with the shooting of a 35-year-old man.
Police in Fairfield County are asking for the public's help in a shooting in which an area man was shot twice.

The incident took place around 11:12 p.m., Monday, April 5, when responded to Bridgeport Hospital on the report of a victim being treated for 2 non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, said Captain Kevin Gilleran.

The victim has been identified as 35-year-old Anthony White of Stratford, Gilleran said.

White is reportedly being non-cooperative with the police. 

Anyone with information about this crime can call Detective Abe Konoval at 203-581-5229 or utilize the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at 203-576-TIPS.

