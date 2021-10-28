Police Investigation Burglary At Town Hall In Connecticut Town

Connecticut State Police are asking the public for help identifying two men who allegedly burglarized an area town hall building.

The incident took place around 12:20 p.m., on Tuesday, Oct. 26, when Troop C responded in Tolland County, to the Willington Town Hall, for a report of a non-active burglary.

During the investigation, it was learned that on Saturday, Oct. 23, around 7:30 p.m. two unidentified men gained entrance to the Town Hall via the building's attic windows.

One of the men is white, wearing glasses and an "E.O Smith Bucks" hooded sweatshirt.

The men arrived at the Town Hall riding an ATV outfitted with custom chrome rims.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Rivera at 860-896-3200 X8025.

Calls can be kept anonymous.

