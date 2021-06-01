Police Investigating Shots Fired At CT Capitol Building

The State Capitol Police, in conjunction with the Connecticut State Police and Hartford Police, are investigating a suspicious incident at the State Capitol Building.

At approximately 9:15 am on Monday, June 1, what appears to be multiple bullet holes were discovered in the windows of the south side of the Capitol Building, said Officer Scott Driscoll, of the Capitol Police.

This situation is being investigated by the State Capitol Police and The Connecticut State Police.

No one was injured and the investigation is ongoing.

Gov. Ned Lamont, whose office is in the building, told reporters the shooting is believed to be a random act.

“I don’t know details except that there were shots fired first thing this morning,” said Lamont. “I think it’s a random act and we’re going to get to the bottom of it.”

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.