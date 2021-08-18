Police Investigating Fatal Stabbing In Fairfield County, Police Say

Area police are investigating a fatal stabbing that has been ruled a homicide.

The incident took place in Fairfield County around 1:10 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 18, in the Glenwood section of Stamford.

Investigators have identified two crime scenes, one on Culloden Road and the other on Hamilton Avenue, said Stamford PD Lt. Tom Scanlon.

The victim, a man, has not been identified pending identification of next of kin.

“More information will be released as the investigation progresses,” said Scanlon.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

