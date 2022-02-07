Contact Us
Police & Fire

Police Investigating Fatal Shooting In Connecticut

Nicole Valinote
The area near where the shooting happened
The area near where the shooting happened Photo Credit: Google Maps Street View

An investigation is underway after a person was fatally shot at a Connecticut home.

Troopers responded to a report of an active disturbance in Windham about 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 5, Connecticut State Police reported.

When troopers arrived at the residence on Brick Top Road, they located a victim who had suffered fatal gunshot wounds, State Police said. 

Police said the victim's identity will be released pending the completion of the autopsy.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

